Pay10 announces Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors

Pay10, a digital payments and fintech company, has appointed cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma as its global brand ambassadors. The duo is expected to feature in the company’s marketing campaigns ahead of the launch of its UPI-enabled payments app in India.
The appointments aim to leverage the global recognition and reach of Kohli and Sharma to promote the company’s vision of secure, seamless, and inclusive digital payments for consumers and businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises.
Prabhpreet Singh Gill, Chairman of Pay10, said, “Pay10 is building a brand for the next generation of digital finance, one that is innovative and highly trusted. Virat and Anushka embody these same qualities. His discipline, performance and passion and her creativity, authenticity and entrepreneurial spirit together make them ideal brand ambassadors to tell our story as we launch the Pay10 brand.”
Virat Kohli commented on his new role, saying, “Pay10 is transforming digital payments by setting new standards for innovation, trust, and excellence. I’m proud to support a brand that shares my commitment to constantly pushing boundaries and striving for world-class performance.”
Anushka Sharma added, “Payments with Pay10 are smooth and secure, giving businesses and their customers convenience, speed, and trust. I understand how important it is to have reliable payment solutions that make every transaction effortless.”
The platform offers instant payments, merchant services, remittances, and real-time cross-border transactions. It combines stored value, consumer and merchant wallets, and Dynamic QR-driven payments into a single interface designed to support national schemes such as UPI.
With a combined social media following exceeding 500 million, Kohli and Sharma are expected to help the company reach a wide audience through brand films, digital activations, and integrated campaigns, as the company prepares for an accelerated growth phase in India and beyond.