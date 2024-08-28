PayU revamps its brand identity

PayU launched its refreshed brand identity, taking a significant step towards its vision to become India’s largest and most valuable digital financial services company.
PayU's brand refresh signals its ambition to evolve beyond payments, offering comprehensive financial solutions in the digital ecosystem. Unveiled at the Global Fintech Fest 2024, the new logo marks PayU's transition to a fully integrated platform for merchants, consumers, and financial institutions.The brand partnered with Conran Design Group (Havas Brand and Design Consultancy) to bring its brand refresh vision to life.
PayU’s refreshed brand identity is anchored on three core pillars Customer-Centricity, Trust and Innovation. The company aims to create a unified, full-stack digital financial services platform that seamlessly integrates payments, credit (LazyPay and PaySense), and PayTech as a Service (PaaS) (Wibmo).
The design features a dynamic "U", emphasizing the importance of all its stakeholders including customers, employees, partners and communities. The modern typography and fresh colour palette complement PayU's innovative and approachable character, with the colour green signifying growth and grey representing professional expertise.
Inaugurating the new logo, Renu Sud Karnad, Chairperson of the PayU Payments Board of Directors, said, “PayU’s refreshed brand identity represents a strategic move to align with its evolving business objectives of building a scalable and integrated digital finance platform, adapting to a dynamic market environment. Congratulations to the team on this significant development.”
Celebrating the brand refresh, Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, of PayU said, "As we continue to redefine the digital financial services landscape, our new brand identity reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, trust, and customer centricity. By positioning ourselves as a 'Resiliently Progressive' company, we're signalling our ability to navigate a rapidly changing market while staying true to our core values. Our goal is to not only become India's largest and most valuable fintech platform but also to set the global standard for digital financial solutions."