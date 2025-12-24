Pemmasani calls for dedicated marketing teams to boost India Post's revenue

Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has asked India Post to adopt a more proactive approach to business growth, including the creation of dedicated marketing executive teams across the country.
At recent review meetings with senior officials, Sekhar advocated setting up marketing teams in every Postal Circle to track leads, conversions and revenue on a daily basis. He also urged India Post to reach out to businesses that contribute significant goods and services tax, as part of efforts to expand its commercial operations.
The minister has been holding monthly performance reviews of major Postal Circles under a monitoring framework introduced by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Sekhar directed Circle heads to design growth strategies based on regional factors such as local industries, geography and business potential.
During the meetings, the minister said performance across mail, parcel, savings and insurance services should balance public service obligations with financial sustainability.
Sekhar also reviewed recent performance highlights, including the Karnataka Circle’s expansion into new markets and the Northeastern Circle’s opening of 154,000 new savings accounts and mobilisation of ₹276 crore through postal life insurance schemes.