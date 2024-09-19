Pepe Jeans onboards Kriti Sanon as global brand ambassador

Pepe Jeans London has onboarded Kriti Sanon as its first global ambassador of Indian origin. With this collaboration, the brand has also introduced the "VERY PEPE" autumn/winter collection campaign featuring the new ambassador.
Reflecting on her association with Pepe Jeans, Kriti said, “Pepe Jeans has always stood for individuality and bold style. I’m thrilled to represent a brand as their global brand ambassador that not only reflects my personal style but also connects the best of London’s iconic fashion heritage with a global audience. The ‘VERY PEPE’ collection is versatile and effortlessly stylish.”
On behalf of Pepe Jeans London, AWWG’s CEO Marcella Wartenbergh stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Kriti Sanon as our brand ambassador. Following the incredible memorable experience of taking the leading Actor to Silverstone with Red Bull Racing by Pepe Jeans, our upcoming new campaign marks yet another exciting chapter for our brand.”
To mark the launch, selected Pepe Jeans stores will host exclusive in-store experiences. Customers can enjoy interactive displays and explore the collection up close.