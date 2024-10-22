Pepper Content launches Pepper Creative, appoints Sahil Siddiqui as Global Creative Head

Pepper Content has launched Pepper Creative, a new agency designed to provide flexible, on-demand creative solutions for brands. The initiative aims to streamline content creation and execution for marketing teams, offering an agile model that integrates with existing brand structures.
Led by Sahil Siddiqui (Global Creative Head), alongside Sneha Iyer (AVP Revenue), Rishabh Shekhar (Co-founder, Pepper Content), and Kishan Panpalia (Founding Team Member, Pepper Content), this new unit brings a fresh perspective to enterprise content solutions.
The agency is designed for marketers who need fast, scalable, and cost-effective content production. Its managed marketplace model allows brands to build creative teams tailored to their specific needs.
The agency operates as a dedicated content studio, integrating with a brand’s internal operations. These five-person teams, embedded within the brand’s office, act as in-house agencies with the advantage of strategic oversight and the latest creative solutions. This setup ensures that brands can scale content production rapidly and efficiently while maintaining a high standard of quality.
"We’re not just stacking up another creative agency on the pile, we’re here to give advertising services a serious glow-up," says Siddiqui. "Think of us as that friend who’s always got the best gadgets and the coolest dance moves: we mix cutting-edge technology with smooth moves to whip up solutions that are as fresh as they are effective. It’s where creativity meets strategy and they appreciate each other’s company immensely."
The agency has already begun collaborating with brands such as ITC, Unilever, Mankind, Britannia, Marico, HDFC Bank, DSP Mutual Funds, and Flipkart over various projects.
"Pepper Creative solves the problems traditional agencies no longer address- speed, flexibility, and cost-efficiency," says Anirudh Singla, Founder and CEO of Pepper Content. "We’re helping brands transform into full-fledged content companies, powered by dedicated teams and creative talent."
Siddiqui, with a career grounded in insight, intuition, and proven outcomes, has been appointed to lead Pepper Creative. His experience in both iterative creativity and strategy is crucial for building this agile, tech-powered creative unit.
"Sahil’s unique vision brings together creativity and measurable business outcomes," says Singla. "Under his leadership, Pepper Creative will deliver a seamless experience for brands- combining strategic creativity with a managed marketplace to drive meaningful impact."
"We’re all about content transformation, turning business questions into creative answers with a mix of strategic mischief and a doctor-prescribed dose of ‘let’s see what happens.’ With our agile teams and a knack for the unexpected, we’re here to set new rules, break a few old ones, and see just how much fun we can stir up while we’re at it," mentions Siddiqui.
"Our goal is to become the world’s largest content company, powering every piece of content created," concludes Singla. "Pepper Creative is central to that journey, helping brands tell stories that inspire and deliver lasting impact."