PepsiCo elevates Mira Medhat to Beverages Marketing Director - Gulf & Levant

Mira Medhat has been elevated to Beverages Marketing Director - Gulf and Levant at PepsiCo. She announced her new role in a LinkedIn post.
Medhat wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Beverages Marketing Director - Gulf and Levant at PepsiCo!”
Medhat has held several marketing leadership roles at PepsiCo across the Gulf and broader Middle East and North Africa region. She previously served as Senior Marketing Manager - Beverages for the Gulf and Jordan, Marketing Manager - Gulf Markets, and Associate Marketing Manager.
Earlier in her career at PepsiCo, she worked as Senior Brand Manager for core carbonated soft drinks and as Brand Manager for 7UP and Mountain Dew.
She also served as Franchise Assistant Brand Manager for North East Africa, overseeing marketing initiatives across multiple markets.
Before joining PepsiCo, Medhat worked as a Senior Account Executive at Raya.