PepsiCo names Harjyot Singh Arora as Head of Media, Digital and Investments

PepsiCo has appointed Harjyot Singh Arora as the Head of Media, Digital and Investments.
Announcing his new role in a post on LinkedIn, Arora wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head - Media, Digital & Investments at PepsiCo.”
Arora has been with PepsiCo for more than six years. Before the current appointment, he served as Sector Lead for Media, Data and Commerce Capabilities. He also held the role of Category Lead for flavoured carbonated soft drinks, overseeing brands such as 7Up and Mountain Dew across the Asia business unit, with responsibilities spanning innovation, product pipeline development and regional market support.
Before joining PepsiCo, he worked at Kansai Nerolac Paints, where he held brand strategy and media leadership roles. Earlier in his career, he was a Marketing Manager at Mahindra Group and worked in media roles at Starcom MediaVest Group.
He began his career as a Brand Executive at Allanasons Ltd, which markets London Dairy ice creams.