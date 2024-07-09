Perfectly Average onboards Mira Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Perfectly Average has announced the onboarding of Mira Kapoor, who will now serve as the face of the brand. With Kapoor on board, the brand aims to inspire women to adorn themselves with confidence and grace, irrespective of societal standards.
Commenting on the announcement, Tarushi Chhabra, Founder said, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Mira Kapoor into the Perfectly Average family. Mira's embodiment of elegance, grace, and modern sensibility perfectly mirrors the core values that define our brand. Mira is not just a style icon but also a role model who resonates deeply with our mission to redefine luxury as inclusive and empowering. Her influential presence in the fashion world and her genuine appreciation for fine craftsmanship make her an ideal ambassador for Perfectly Average.”
"I am excited to collaborate with Perfectly Average as their pieces make luxury feel personal and meaningful for every woman. As someone who values style that speaks to individuality and empowerment, partnering with Perfectly Average allows me to advocate for jewellery that not only enhances outer beauty but also celebrates inner confidence", said Mira Kapoor.