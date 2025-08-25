PerformAce names Dileep as Head of Delivery, Gitanjali as Head of Business Operations

PerformAce has announced the appointment of Dileep as Head of Delivery and Gitanjali to take charge as Head of Business Operations.
Dileep brings with him experience in managing the scale of operations, enhancing performance, and improving customer outcomes. He most recently served as Senior Manager at MakeMyTrip.
Meanwhile, Gitanjali, with over a decade of experience in digital sales, her career spanned across media and digital organisations such as Fork Media, Httpool, Network18, ABP, ShareChat and Inshorts.
Gitanjali is expected to lead PerformAce's efforts to maximise business processes, improve governance and deliver operational excellence across its growing range of portfolios.
On his appointment, Dileep said, “His mandate is to position PerformAce as a 'Martech pioneer, delivering innovative, measurable, and scalable engagement solutions for brands in an evolving marketplace". He also stated that leadership is about 'Trust and Empowerment’.
Gitanjali, on her appointment, said,“Her role is to connect strategy with flawless execution, building efficient processes, optimising resources and aligning cross-functional teams to deliver scalable, profitable campaigns".
She added, “The best leaders lead with empathy, act with integrity, and empower others to succeed.”
PerformAce’s Leadership said, "We are very pleased to welcome Dileep and Gitanjali to our leadership team. Their respective experiences and expertise will certainly help us as PerformAce continues to grow, deliver innovative solutions for clients and unlock sustainable value".
The spokesperson added that their appointments demonstrate the company's "commitment toward enhancing delivery capability and operational leadership in our exciting growth journey".