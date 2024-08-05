Joydeep Basuroy has been appointed as the Group Head for Marketing at Pernod Ricard, highlighting his expertise and leadership in driving strategic initiatives within the organisation.
Announcing this new chapter in a LinkedIn post, Basuroy said, "I am looking forward to the new challenges and driving imaginative innovations. I express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me on this journey!"
Prior to starting his role at Pernod Ricard, he served as Assistant General Manager at Pernod Ricard, leading brand strategies for Royal Stag. He also served as the Head of Marketing at Khadim India, where he developed national branding and distribution. His career also includes managing brands at SABMiller India.
Pernod Ricard elevates Joydeep Basuroy as the Group Head - Marketing
Prior to starting his role at Pernod Ricard, Basuroy also held key roles at various organisations including Khadim India and SABMiller India.
Joydeep Basuroy has been appointed as the Group Head for Marketing at Pernod Ricard, highlighting his expertise and leadership in driving strategic initiatives within the organisation.