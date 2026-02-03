PHD secures global media AOR for Mandai Wildlife Group

Omnicom Media agency PHD has been appointed the global media agency on record for Mandai Wildlife Group, with responsibility across markets including Singapore, Australia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and South Korea.
The account will be led strategically from Singapore. From January 2026, the agency will handle integrated media strategy, planning, buying, activation and performance optimisation across paid media channels.
The mandate was followed by a review that assessed strategic capability, understanding of its business and visitor ecosystem, data and effectiveness frameworks, and the agency’s operating model combining global and local execution.
Commenting on securing the mandate, Sumiati Hashim, Managing Director, PHD Singapore, said, “We are honoured to welcome Mandai to our portfolio of leading glocal brands. This appointment reflects Mandai’s confidence in our data-driven approach, powered by our AI-driven marketing intelligence platform, Omni, and our ability to deliver innovative, effective media solutions. We look forward to leveraging Omni’s advanced capabilities to deliver a connected ecosystem that addresses the client’s business challenges, helping them outthink, outpace, and outgrow the competition.”
Speaking on the partnership, Belina Lee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mandai Wildlife Group, said, “We’re excited to partner with PHD, whose strategic expertise, global cultural insight, and media know-how support our mission to reach and engage audiences in key markets effectively. Together, we look forward to amplifying awareness for wildlife conservation and driving meaningful impact for people and the planet.”