Omnicom’s PHD secures global media AOR for OpenAI

OpenAI has appointed Omnicom’s PHD as its global media agency of record, according to media reports.
As a part of the mandate, the agency is expected to oversee the ChatGPT owner’s global media buying and planning responsibilities, with the aim of scaling the company’s presence across international markets.
Quoting the agency spokesperson, the media reports quoted, “We look forward to sharing more work coming out of the partnership in the near future.”
According to the media reports, the company has increased its marketing spending, with some publications pegging the figure at $1 million for US media.
In recent developments of the company, it is reportedly considering building an artificial intelligence data centre in India.
According a report by Bloomberg, the proposed facility could have a capacity of at least 1 gigawatt, making it one of the largest in the country. Players such as Microsoft, Google and Reliance have already made significant investments in India’s digital infrastructure.
According to the report, the company is in early discussions with potential Indian partners, though neither the location nor the timeline for the project has been finalised.
Chief Executive Sam Altman is expected to visit India later this month and may share further details. The company has so far declined to comment officially.