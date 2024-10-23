PHD India bags integrated media mandate for Shriram Finance

PHD India, part of the Omnicom Media Group, has been appointed Shriram Finance’s agency on record to manage its integrated media mandate.The account will be serviced from its Mumbai office.
The agency will focus on strengthening the brand's market presence and fostering greater affinity amongst India’s diverse demographics to drive long-term business growth.
Shriram Finance is an Indian retail NBFC, offering credit solutions for commercial vehicles, two-wheeler loans, car loans, home loans, gold loans, personal and small business loans. The agency is to increase visibility for the brand’s offerings, connecting with audiences across the country and empowering customers through financial inclusion.
Speaking about the partnership, Monaz Todywalla, CEO of PHD India, shared, "We are delighted to partner with Shriram Finance to fuel the brand's ascent and overall growth. With our strong background in the financial services sector and passion for redefining customer obsession, we are excited to help the brand achieve an authoritative share of attention to outthink, outpace, and outgrow the market over the coming years."
Elizabeth Venkataraman, ED and Head of Marketing at Shriram Finance, said, "As we drive deeper consumer connections to cater to today's evolving needs, our partnership with PHD underscores our commitment to supporting India's dreams, aspirations and needs. Bringing the power of our differentiated offerings to consumers through the agency's agile, effective, and innovative media thinking, we are confident that we will not only navigate marketing complexities but also maximise the impact of our growth plans."