PHD India secures integrated media mandate for Watertec India

PHD India, part of the Omnicom Media Group, has secured an integrated media mandate for Watertec India, following a multi-agency pitch process.
The agency is expected to oversee the brand’s media strategy, planning, and buying from its Mumbai office, adopting a full-funnel marketing approach. It will leverage data and technology-driven services to enhance the brand’s presence and support growth.
Speaking on the partnership, Mathew Job, Executive Chairman at Watertec India, said, “The partnership with PHD will help sharpen our marketing and media approach. As awareness around better living environments rises and we continue on our mission to revolutionise bath spaces, it is vital for us to take a holistic media approach to drive the next stage of our growth. PHD's thought leadership, innovation and creativity will help us accelerate our market share expansion and growth.”
Adding to this, Swapnil Singasane, Head of Marketing at Watertec India, said, “This partnership marks an important step in our brand journey. With Watertec expanding rapidly across categories and geographies, we needed a partner who could match our pace and vision. PHD brings strong strategic expertise and agility, which will help us strengthen our brand and connect with consumers, dealers, and plumbers alike, while reinforcing Watertec’s promise - The Perfect Flow. For Life.”
Commenting about securing the mandate, Monaz Todywalla, CEO of PHD India, said, “We are delighted to partner with Watertec, a powerhouse driven by innovation and excellence, values that strongly resonate with our own. We look forward to creating an approach that is a cut above the rest and supporting the brand's unique vision to help them achieve their business goals.”