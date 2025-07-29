PHD Media appoints Deepak Mann as National Strategy Head

PHD Media, part of Omnicom Media Group, has appointed Deepak Mann as its National Strategy Head.
Mann, with over two decades of experience across strategy, insights and analytics, earlier served as Director, India and Southeast Asia, for Marketing Effectiveness at Nielsen Media.
He began his career at Research International (WPP) and went on to work at Amway, holding multiple leadership roles across geographies. His responsibilities included leading the Centre of Excellence (COE) for Europe, India and Africa. His tenure at Amway spanned multiple leadership roles and contributions to global initiatives in nutrition, durables, and home care.
With experience in marketing research from his early roles, Mann is expected to bring understanding of consumer behavior, data-driven strategy, and business impact.