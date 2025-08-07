PHD Media secures global media AOR duties for OpenAI

Omnicom Media Group’s PHD has has been appointed as OpenAI’s global media agency on record (AOR) mandate, according to media reports.
The agency is expected to handle global media planning and buying for the ChatGPT-maker.
The reports noted, this appointment marks OpenAI’s first global media agency partnership, following a mix of in-house and project efforts. It reportedly comes as OpenAI accelerates its consumer marketing investment.
The AI company began working with PHD earlier this year, when it launched a digital and social campaign promoting ChatGPT as a study aid for college students. The creative was done in-house by OpenAI, the reports stated.
As per media reports, in late 2024, OpenAI hired Kate Rouch, former CMO at Coinbase, as its first chief marketing officer. Under her leadership, OpenAI made its Super Bowl debut in February with a 60-second animated spot titled The Intelligence Age, created with Accenture Song.
OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch a new low-cost subscription tier for ChatGPT, titled ‘Go’, aimed at making premium chatbot services accessible to a broader user base. This new plan is expected to be priced below the existing ChatGPT Plus, which currently costs $20 per month, while the Pro plan is priced at $200 per month.