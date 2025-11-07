PHD media secures integrated media AOR for Marico

Marico Limited has appointed Omnicom Media Group’s PHD India as its Agency of Record for an integrated media mandate following a multi-agency pitch.
Under this partnership, the agency is expected to handle media strategy, planning, and buying for the brand’s portfolio, which includes Parachute, Saffola, Nihar, Livon, Set Wet, Beardo, Just Herbs, and True Elements.
The move marks a shift in the brand’s marketing approach as it looks to strengthen its digital capabilities and expand across new consumer segments.
Commenting on the partnership, Akash Banerji, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Transformation and Beauty & Styling Digital Business at Marico Limited, said, “As Marico continues to sharpen its focus on innovation and consumer-centricity, our media strategy plays a pivotal role in forging meaningful connections with audiences and translating insights into cultural impact. Modern media planning demands sophisticated approaches to navigate complexity and deliver tangible results. We are delighted to partner with PHD India, whose expertise and capabilities align with this vision. Together, we can harness the collective strength of data, creativity, and technology to build brands that are not only relevant today but also resilient for the future.”
Banerji also acknowledged the company’s previous agency, saying, “Madison Media has been a long-trusted partner and an integral part of Marico’s journey. We value their contribution and thank them for helping shape our growth trajectory over the years.”
For the agency, the brand win adds another major FMCG account to its portfolio.
Monaz Todywalla, CEO of PHD India, said, “Marico has been a household name for generations - inspiring trust, shaping the tastes and experiences of countless Indians, and setting benchmarks for excellence. To partner with a brand of such legacy and ambition is both a privilege and a commitment. Together, we look forward to unlocking new possibilities for growth and innovation, building on Marico’s remarkable journey with fresh energy and strategic depth to drive successful business outcomes.”
Kartik Sharma, Group CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, added, “This partnership is a testament to PHD India’s consistent focus on driving growth through strategic innovation and media intelligence. Marico’s legacy of building powerful, purpose-led brands aligns perfectly with our philosophy of delivering transformative business outcomes for clients and we look forward to setting new benchmarks for impact and innovation in a rapidly evolving marketing landscape.”