Industry Updates

Piali Dasgupta moves on from Columbia Pacific Communities

During her tenure, Dasgupta played a key role in creating a brand identity, driving marketing strategies, and creating content across various channels for the company.

author-image
Social Samosa
Updated On
New Update
FI0062

Piali Dasgupta recently concluded her role as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Columbia Pacific Communities, where she spent five and a half years. During her tenure, she played a key role in creating brand identity, driving marketing strategies, generating leads, and creating engaging content across various channels. 

Reflecting on her time at Columbia Pacific Communities, Dasgupta shared her thoughts in a LinkedIn post and said, "It's been an immensely fulfilling experience building the brand, the business and the category from scratch and making it the most preferred consumer brand in the senior living category in five years."





Before this, Dasgupta held significant positions at Publicis Groupe, Stylumia, The Hindu, Amazon, Myntra, and various publications, showcasing her expertise in strategic communications and digital marketing.

Piali Dasgupta Columbia Pacific communities