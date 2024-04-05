Piali Dasgupta moves on from Columbia Pacific Communities

Piali Dasgupta recently concluded her role as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Columbia Pacific Communities, where she spent five and a half years. During her tenure, she played a key role in creating brand identity, driving marketing strategies, generating leads, and creating engaging content across various channels.
Reflecting on her time at Columbia Pacific Communities, Dasgupta shared her thoughts in a LinkedIn post and said, "It's been an immensely fulfilling experience building the brand, the business and the category from scratch and making it the most preferred consumer brand in the senior living category in five years."