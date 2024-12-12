Pilgrim onboards Jennifer Winget as the face of its skincare range

Pilgrim, an Indian beauty and personal care brand, announced Jennifer Winget as the new face of its skincare range. Building on its haircare campaign featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Pilgrim continues its 'multiple celebrity ambassadors' strategy to amplify its message and connect with a broader audience.
Winget’s versatility and strong connection with audiences nationwide make her a good fit as an ambassador for the brand. Known for her role as Maya in 'Beyhadh,' Winget has earned a special place in the hearts of viewers across India. Her youthful energy and Gen Z appeal will help the brand connect with a broader audience while staying true to her core values. Together with Manisha Koirala, this partnership emphasises Pilgrim's dedication to combining natural ingredients with science.
'The Secret Is In The Mix' campaign emphasises that the true effectiveness of beauty products lies in the meticulous combination of ingredients, blending, and quantities.
The campaign video featuring Jennifer Winget challenges the herd mentality around beauty trends, showcasing two powerful scenarios. In the first, Jennifer leads a growing crowd of girls in a college, chanting the latest viral ingredient, all following her in sync. The scene escalates to a campus assembly, where the Pilgrim mascot, portrayed by Manisha Koirala, steps in to highlight that true skincare efficacy comes from the thoughtful combination of ingredients, not just following fads.
In the second scenario, at a wedding, Jennifer walks in as the crowd, including the bride, follows her chanting ‘Vitamin C.’ The Pilgrim mascot intervenes, demonstrating that effective skincare is about carefully blending ingredients, not blindly following trends.
Winget’s journey in the campaign symbolises breaking free from trends and embracing a personalized skincare approach.
Gagandeep Makker, Co-founder of Pilgrim said, "We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the Pilgrim family. Her association with Pilgrim is not just about promoting products; it's about inspiring a movement towards mindful beauty choices. Jennifer, a beloved figure in households across India, mirrors our mission of blending nature and science to create effective beauty solutions. Together, we aspire to have Pilgrim products become a staple on vanity tables nationwide.
Jennifer Winget shared her excitement, saying, "I am beyond excited to partner with Pilgrim. For me, beauty has never been about just following the latest trends; it's about finding what truly works for my skin. Pilgrim’s approach of perfectly blending natural and scientific ingredients perfectly matches my own beliefs. This campaign is all about encouraging everyone to pause and think carefully about their beauty choices, rather than just following the crowd and latest viral products. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey to help uncover the real beauty secrets.”