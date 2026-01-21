Pinterest’s Andrea Mallard joins Microsoft AI as Chief Marketing Officer

Andrea Mallard, a senior marketing executive who most recently worked at Pinterest as its first Chief Marketing Officer, has joined Microsoft AI as its CMO, according to a LinkedIn post she shared.
Mallard wrote, “Just under two weeks ago, I began my new role as Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft AI. AI is already the most consequential technological shift of my lifetime. It will shape our children’s lives in ways that are difficult to predict.”
Mallard left Pinterest earlier this month after more than seven years with the platform. Reflecting on her departure in a separate post, she wrote, “This week, I tearfully left Pinterest after more than seven years.”
She added, “It's hard to put into words how deeply I love this company, brand, product, and team. As I expressed in my farewell note to the team, this was truly the most difficult career decision of my life. My chapter at Pinterest has been the deepest honour and greatest joy.”
During her time at Pinterest, Mallard was involved in expanding the platform’s brand and cultural partnerships and broadening its user base, including growth among male and Gen Z users.
Before joining Pinterest, Mallard held senior marketing roles at Athleta and Omada Health. She has more than two decades of experience in marketing, brand strategy and design.
Earlier in her career, Mallard worked in senior roles at IDEO on global brand and innovation projects. She began her career in media and journalism, with early roles at Forbes and Canada’s CBC, and has also served on the boards of several technology and consumer-focused companies.