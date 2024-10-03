Piyush Pandey receives the LIA Legend Award

Adman Piyush Pandey has received the LIA Legend Award on October 1, 2024. The LIA Legend Award was introduced in 2023 to recognise an industry leader, past or present, who has demonstrated creativity, talent, and vision. The award also honours their commitment to mentoring, sharing knowledge, and supporting the development of others, with a focus on advancing the industry and promoting creative thinking across all sectors.
Piyush Pandey is widely regarded as a significant figure in Indian advertising, having played a key role in shaping its evolution. Named one of the most influential men in Indian advertising, he has effectively communicated with a broad audience across India, speaking in a language that resonates with people from all walks of life.
Before Pandey began his long-term partnership with Ogilvy in 1982, he lived a different life, from playing cricket for his home state of Rajasthan to tea tasting and construction. He was a 27-year cricket player before joining Ogilvy as a suit.
“If someone puts you on a creative path, you can create magic.” Those were the words spoken to Pandey by his teacher in school.
He has been the Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India since 2004. He has also served as the Global Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy for two and a half years. Pandey believes people in advertising can use their creativity to drive social change. He has created several impactful social campaigns, including his many years of work with UNICEF and the Government of India to make India polio-free. India was declared a polio-free country in 2014.
Pandey has recieved over 600 national and international awards to his name. He was the first Asian to chair the Cannes jury in 2004. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Advertising Agencies Association of India in 2010. The Lifetime Achievement Award by Clio followed in 2012. He was honoured with the Indian National Civilian Award (Padma Shri) in 2016 by the President of India. Pandey, along with his brother, was awarded the Lion of St. Mark at the International Festival of Creativity at Cannes in 2018. He has been a mentor at The Berlin School of Creative Leadership for several years.
Pandey also believes strongly that learnings of a lifetime should be shared with the next generation, as a consideration and not as a prescription. His two books, ‘Pandeymonium’ and ‘Open House’, are reflective of that belief. In his inimitable way, Pandey has summed up the purpose of advertising as saying it with respect, spontaneity, without fear in a context that the audience can understand. It is never to intimidate or frighten. But to delight.
Pandey has stepped into an advisory role at Ogilvy, as of January 1st 2024.