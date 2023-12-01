PNB MetLife onboards Smriti Mandhana as brand ambassador

PNB MetLife has onboarded cricketer Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassador. With this collaboration, the brand intends to amplify its brand visibility by tapping into Mandhana's sporting prowess and widespread appeal.
Ashish K Srivastava, Managing Director and CEO of PNB MetLife India Insurance Co. Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant partnership. He stated, "We are pleased to welcome Smriti Mandhana to the PNB MetLife family. Her dedication to the sport, and exceptional performance on the field is an inspiration to fans to work hard and dream big. Through this partnership, PNB MetLife hopes to inspire all Indians to dream big and enable them to do so by securing their future."
Smriti Mandhana also shared her excitement about this collaboration. “I'm truly honored to be joining hands with PNB MetLife as their brand ambassador. Just as cricket presents unexpected challenges and opportunities, and one needs to be prepared at all times, it’s best to be prepared for the ups and downs in life. I believe that life insurance can act as a valuable tool to navigate through life’s innings smoothly. And I'm excited to collaborate with PNB MetLife and spread awareness to others about the importance of planning and securing their financial future.”