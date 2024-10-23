Pocket Aces announces leadership elevations

Pocket Aces has announced the appointment of Vinay Pillai as its new Chief Business Officer. Pillai, who has been with the company for over four years, previously held the position of Head of Strategy, where he helped shape the company's strategic direction. The announcement of his elevation was made on Pocket Aces' official LinkedIn page.
In his new role, Pillai will oversee all business operations and drive initiatives aimed at enhancing the company’s market position. Additionally, the talent management arm of Pocket Aces, Clout, will now be managed by Ankit Panicker and Ankit Bathija, who have been appointed as Business Head and Talent Head, respectively.
Before being elevated to Chief Business Officer at Pocket Aces, Pillai was Head of Strategy and Senior Vice President, Head of Clout. Previously, he managed digital content as the Head of TVFPlay at The Viral Fever and co-founded the streaming platform Dekkho. His experience at Booz Allen Hamilton includes positions as an Associate and Senior Consultant, where he focused on business strategy. Additionally, he worked as a Product Manager at Central Business Solutions, Inc., and contributed to product analysis at Warner Bros. Digital Labs.
Bathija is currently the Talent Head at Clout, served as AVP at Pocket Aces, focusing on artist representation, business development, and content strategy. His career includes a long tenure as Head of Talent & Content Partnerships at The Viral Fever, where he established the Talent & Creator Management Division to support independent creators with brand collaborations and audience engagement. Additionally, Bathija worked as Content Acquisition Lead at Dekkho, overseeing content strategy and licensing. His experience spans talent management, brand partnerships, and content development across various media platforms.
Panicker currently the Business Head for Clout at Pocket Aces, was the Associate Vice President for Clout at Pocket Aces and a senior manager in the same division. Before joining Pocket Aces, Panicker was the Head of Talent, Content, and Regional Partnerships at The Viral Fever. He co-founded Dekkho, where he worked from August 2016 to November 2017. His career included a brief role as a business analyst at Market-i in Dubai, focusing on Bacardi product sales.