Saregama’s Pocket Aces invests in Finnet Media

Pocket Aces, a Saregama group company, has announced an investment in Finnet Media Pvt. Ltd., a firm that manages creators and influencers across finance, infotainment and healthcare categories.
The move is expected to strengthen the former company’s creator business Clout, which currently works with over 240 talents in entertainment, comedy, fashion, beauty, food, fitness, wellness and social impact. The creator management firm currently represents over 40 creators/influencers.
Commenting on this development, Ayush Shukla, Founder & CEO of Finnet, said, “4.5 years ago, I started this company out of Bhopal with no connections, money, or backing. I still remember cold emailing brands with barely any case studies, just a passion and belief that creators deserved better. Cut to today, we have been strategically invested in by Saregama-backed Pocket Aces! For someone who grew up watching songs by Saregama and OTT shows by Pocket Aces, this is a validation of our work. With this backing, Finnet is going deeper into the BFSI + Health space, doubling down on trust, scale, and category leadership. We will not only enable growth for creators and brands, but also invest and build with them.”
Regarding the strategic tie-up, he said, “Finnet has a strong presence in the finance and business space, while Pocket Aces is established in lifestyle, fashion, and comedy. The collaboration is complementary, allowing each of us to bring our strengths to the table. Everything related to finance and business will be led by us, and vice versa, we’ll contribute to their domains. We’re looking forward to growing together.”
Speaking on the partnership, Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder, MD & CEO of Pocket Aces, said, “We are very excited to partner with Ayush and his team at Finnet. They’ve built a strong niche. Their creators are the voice via which millions of young audiences understand personal finance, entrepreneurship, and wellness. Ayush is himself a fast-growing creator and has a great pulse on Gen Z audiences. This investment underscores our belief that the creator economy will continue to blow up in India and become a crucial factor for audiences to learn, get entertained, shop, and invest.”