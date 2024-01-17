Pocket FM elevates Lalit Gangwar to VP and US Country Head

Pocket FM today announced that the company has elevated Lalit Gangwar to VP and Country Head - US. He will lead the company’s content operations and revenue growth for the US market.
Lalit Gangwar, the newly appointed US Country Head, expressed his excitement about the journey ahead. He shared, "Pocket FM's success underscores the impact of engaging storytelling. In the dynamic US entertainment industry, audio series are becoming more popular as a mainstream platform, fuelled by the emergence of widespread audio entertainment. Aligned with this evolution, we aim to deliver compelling storytelling that contributes to the growth of the audio series category in the US. It is my privilege and honour to have the opportunity to contribute to continuing Pocket FM’s growth journey in the US and take it to the next leap”
Commenting on the elevation, Rohan Nayak, CEO & Co-founder, of Pocket FM, said, “Lalit’s contributions have been nothing short of extraordinary. He has been a driving force in our journey towards achieving profitable growth. In this elevated role, we believe Pocket FM will continue to thrive and keep expanding into newer territories and emerge as a global leader in the audio entertainment space."
Lalit has been a partner to Pocket FM’s journey since its early days. Before joining Pocket FM, he worked with startups like Healthkart, Zomato and Dineout. In 2022, the company announced its entry into the US market when it surpassed a US$25 million annualized revenue run rate (ARR).