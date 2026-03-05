Pocket FM partners with OpenAI to power AI-led content creation

Audio series platform Pocket FM announced a collaboration with OpenAI to deploy advanced AI tools across its content creation ecosystem.
As part of this collaboration, Pocket FM will integrate OpenAI’s APIs into various workstreams to accelerate its content creation and production infrastructure, powering over 300,000 creators globally. The company has made the pivotal decision to rebuild its content creation stack around generative AI. Today, the platform hosts over 100,000 AI-native audio series, with AI-led titles emerging as the fastest-growing segment, expanding at an average of approximately 30% month-on-month.
"At Pocket FM, AI is foundational to everything we do. Our collaboration with OpenAI takes our AI vision to a new level. By combining OpenAI's APIs with our deep content infrastructure and creator ecosystem, we are building something the world has not seen before: an entertainment platform where a single creator in any corner of the world can produce, publish, and reach millions of listeners globally, with the quality and consistency of a full production studio. This is what the democratisation of storytelling truly looks like," said Prateek Dixit, Cofounder - Product, Tech and AI, Pocket FM.
"Pocket FM is demonstrating how AI can help creators scale storytelling for global audiences. Our collaboration brings OpenAI’s technology into their creator ecosystem to support faster content creation, localisation, and distribution. This is a compelling example of how AI can expand creative opportunity, while keeping human creativity at the core,” said Oliver Jay, Managing Director - International, OpenAI.
With more than 12 billion minutes of monthly listening on the platform, the integration of OpenAI’s multilingual and translation capabilities will further strengthen Pocket FM’s global localisation efforts.