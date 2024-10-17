Pokemon GO announces Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh as brand ambassadors

Pokemon GO, the mobile game by Niantic, announced actors, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, as the brand ambassadors for India.
Genelia, also a Pokemon GO player made a special appearance at the ‘Pokemon Festivities’ celebrations in Mumbai where Pikachu wearing a saree made its first appearance, to highlight the cultural collaboration and her connection to the game.
"As a mom and a proud Indian, the ‘Festival of Light’ event is a beautiful blend of tradition and technology. It’s incredible to see Pokemon GO celebrate Indian culture in such a fun and engaging way, with characters like Pikachu wearing a saree! Pokemon has always been special to me, and Pikachu is also both my kid’s favourite Pokemon. Seeing it in a saree is a wonderful experience and being able to share this joy with my family and the world through such an innovative approach is truly exciting," says Genelia.
Riteish echoed her excitement, adding, "As someone who loves technology and gaming, being part of the Pokemon GO family feels like a natural fit. Playing this game for so long since it came to India in 2016 and now associating with the brand to promote it truly thrills me as it not only encourages fun but also keeps our cultural heritage alive in such an interactive way."
Yuki Kawamura, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships and Special Projects, Niantic also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We’re incredibly excited to welcome Riteish and Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh to the Pokemon GO family. Their deep connection with Indian culture and passion for gaming makes them the perfect ambassadors. We’re always striving to create experiences that resonate with our diverse player base, and with this unique celebration, we’re bringing a special piece of Indian heritage to our global platform."
As part of their ambassadorship, fans can look forward to special videos featuring Riteish and Genelia sharing their experiences with the game. Additionally, the company is hosting the 'Festival of Lights' celebrations, including a special event in Bengaluru on November 3, 2024, at Phoenix Marketcity, where Pikachu will appear in a saree, alongside surprises and giveaways for Trainers.
A sweepstake on Instagram will also offer two lucky winners from India a chance to attend the Pokemon GO City Safari in Sao Paulo. The company also added Hindi language support to the game to promote inclusivity, encourage engagement, and enable more players to play the game.