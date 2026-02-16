Polycab India appoints Gyan Pandey as Chief Digital & Information Officer

Gyan Pandey has been appointed as Executive President and Chief Digital & Information Officer at Polycab India, effective February 16, 2026.
Pandey brings over 25 years of experience in information technology and digital transformation across sectors such as manufacturing, pharma and engineering. In his previous role at Voltas, he served as Chief Digital Officer, leading enterprise-wide transformation initiatives and driving AI adoption across business processes.
He has also held leadership roles at Aurobindo Pharma, where he worked as global and group CIO, overseeing IT operations across multiple countries and markets. Over his career, he has worked across areas including enterprise systems, digital platforms and large-scale technology projects.
In his new role, Pandey will focus on advancing Polycab’s digital agenda, strengthening data and cybersecurity capabilities, and aligning technology with business growth as the company continues to invest in digital transformation.