Pooja Sahgal appointed as Global CMO at IGI

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) has named Pooja Sahgal as its Global Chief Marketing Officer.
Bringing over 35 years of experience, Sahgal has a background in marketing, branding, and digital strategy, having worked with leading consumer brands.
Before joining IGI, she served as Vice President & Head of Category Direction, Innovation, and Equity at Godrej Consumer Products Limited, where she played a key role in shaping brand strategies. Prior to that, she was the Chief Marketing Officer at Raymond Consumer Care, driving brand growth and innovation.
Her career also includes leadership positions at Kaya Limited, L'Oréal India, and Kellogg UK, where she spearheaded marketing initiatives across multiple consumer categories. With expertise in product development, P&L management, and talent development, she has a track record of driving business success.
As IGI continues to expand its global presence, Sahgal’s appointment is expected to strengthen its brand positioning and market engagement strategies.