Poornima Sharma is elevated to Head of Marketing Partnerships at Netflix India

Netflix’s Poornima Sharma has been elevated to Head of Marketing Partnerships, India. Sharma has been a part of Netflix for four years now and initially joined the streaming platform in 2020 as Partner Marketing Lead.
She announced her elevation via a LinkedIn post. With over 16 years of work experience in Marketing, Strategic Partnerships, Business Development and Corporate Communication, she brings a balance of creative understanding of marketing and sales and has been in managerial positions for several start-ups.
Sharma has experience working with organizations including NDTV, Max New York Life Insurance, and Only Much Louder. Prior to joining Netflix India, Sharma used to be Head of Brand Partnerships and Alliances at Paytm Insider as part of a three-year stint.