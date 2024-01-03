popkorn appoints Ranit Mukherjee and Pranabesh Sana as Sr. Creative Directors

popkorn has appointed Ranit Mukherjee and Pranabesh Sana as Senior Creative Directors. With this, the agency has expanded its creative team, aiming to offer creative campaigns to its clientele.
Pranabesh Sana said on his appointment, "I am thrilled to join popkorn, there’s a great sense of momentum with our recent wins. My passion lies in transforming ideas into visually stunning solutions, and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s journey of creating impactful narratives."
Mukherjee commented, "Joining popkorn is a very exciting move for me. I believe in pushing creative boundaries, and here, I see the opportunity to not only meet but exceed those benchmarks. Our mission is clear, with the right people and clients in place. 2024 is going to be massive”
Vishal Mehra, CEO, popkorn, said, "popkorn is currently at a critical growth juncture, having onboarded key frontrunners as clients. The strategic hiring is in line with our growth journey, as we level up our creative leadership. We are thrilled to have Ranit and Pranbesh join us as Senior Creative Directors. Our ambition is to keep building an agency and the culture where we do impactful and iconic work. We are fortunate to have these two creative leaders join us”.
Pranabesh Sana brings over 19 years of expertise in shaping creative strategies and visual identities. His career includes pivotal roles at companies such as Times of India Group, GroupM, and Mirum Digital (Wunderman Thompson). Ranit Mukherjee, a creative with 14 years of experience, joins popkorn with a background in agencies like FCB India, Hakuhodo, BEI Confluence, and YAAP.