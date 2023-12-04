Porsche India is looking for agencies to elevate its digital presence

Porsche India has extended an invitation to potential agency partners through a LinkedIn post. In alignment with its objective to enhance digital engagement and facilitate effective prospecting and lead generation, the luxury carmaker is actively seeking a strategic partner.
The LinkedIn post reads, "We're looking for an agency that excels not only in managing our complete digital presence but also in prospecting and generating high-quality leads. Your mission? To execute, track, and fine-tune diverse digital campaigns across platforms while focusing on prospecting and lead generation strategies."
By seeking a partnership, the company aims to amplify brand visibility, secure high-quality leads, and maintain its online image. In 2020, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi won the creative and digital mandate for the company.
The company is doubling down on building its India presence. According to reports, the company is actively looking for investor partners and becoming a relevant brand for the 'young country'. The carmaker sold nearly 800 cars in India in 2022, with the Porsche Taycan, its first battery-electric vehicle, accounting for 10% of its sales in India last year.