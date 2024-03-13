PR Professionals bags the digital mandate for HUDCO

PR Professionals, flagship of the PRP Group has recently bagged the digital media mandate for Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO). The scope of the mandate encompasses the strategic management and expansion of HUDCO's digital media presence across platforms.
Expressing his happiness about the new partnership, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director of PR Professionals, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with HUDCO and extend our expertise in enhancing their digital footprint. HUDCO’s contribution towards infrastructure development in the country has been phenomenal, and we are proud and equally honored to become a part of their journey”
PR Professionals has served notable clients for public relations and digital media such as National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Uttar Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL), Patna Metro, Rodic Consultants, Systra, RAILTECH, CIDCO, Rapid Metro, Gurgaon, among others.