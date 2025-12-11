PR Professionals strengthens leadership team with key appointments

In order to meet the demands of its rapidly increasing portfolio and geographic footprints across India, PR Professionals (PRP) has strengthened its pan-India leadership by onboarding senior industry specialists across key markets, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Patna, and Vijayawada. These strategic hires of leaders with proven capabilities will fuel the growth across public relations, digital, and video production verticals. As part of this growth phase, PRP has added nearly 60 new professionals across 16 centres in India in the calendar year 2025.
The key leadership appointments include Rajiv Sharma - AGM, Client Servicing & Media Relations, Patna. He joins PRP’s Patna office, bringing 25 years of experience in journalism. He was earlier associated with Dainik Jagran, overseeing media operations across 17 districts in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. An alumnus of Banaras Hindu University, he brings strong editorial insights, regional expertise, and a deep understanding of local media ecosystems.
Dr Gunna Karthik, as Project Lead, Vijayawada. He brings over 15 years of experience in media and public relations. His expertise spans visual storytelling, stakeholder engagement, and integrated project management. He will play a key role in strengthening the agency’s presence in Andhra Pradesh and the southern region. Ranjit Kumar Singh, General Manager, HQ (Gurugram). With two decades of experience across leading media houses such as India Today Group, Dainik Bhaskar, and Amar Ujala, Ranjit Kumar Singh joins PRP’s headquarters as General Manager. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), he brings strategic leadership capabilities that will drive client servicing and media excellence across national mandates.
Sapana Yengua joins as Account Director – Mumbai with over 16 years of experience in corporate communications, brand strategy, content, and strategic media relations. She has worked across diverse sectors, including Education, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, and FinTech, delivering impactful PR and crisis management programs for leading brands. Sapana has previously worked with Adfactors PR, Concept PR, and Madison Public Relations and brings strong expertise in client servicing and new business growth.
Dr Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, shared, “I am delighted to welcome our new leaders to the PR Professionals family. Each of them brings deep expertise, strong regional insight, and an impressive track record of work. The year 2025 has been a period of exponential growth for PRP both in scale and capability, and these strategic appointments further fuel our momentum. As we continue to expand across geographies and service verticals, we remain committed to building a future-ready organisation powered by exceptional talent and trusted by our clients.”
Earlier this year, PRP also announced the appointment of Mayank Gaur as Creative Director, marking a significant boost to its creative and integrated communication capabilities. With over 30 years of experience, Mayank is a seasoned brand strategist, filmmaker, author, and creative leader who has worked with marquee brands including JK Cement, GAIL, Denver, Incredible India, Arunachal Pradesh Tourism, Sarovar Hotels, and more. He has led award-winning campaigns, including the iconic Chhutkau Painter and Phodu aur Jodu TVCs for JK Wall Putty. He has produced over 100 corporate films and documentaries for national and global organisations.