PR Professionals announces Mayank Gaur as Creative Director

PR Professionals (PRP) has announced the appointment of Mayank Gaur as Creative Director.
Gaur brings over three decades of experience in advertising, brand communication, and creative strategy across industries.
He has worked with brands such as JK Cement, JK Wall Putty, GAIL, Denver, Sarovar Hotels, Incredible India, Arunachal Pradesh Tourism, and Bonsoir, among many others.
His portfolio carries campaigns such as Chhutkau Painter and Phodu aur Jodu TVCs for JK Wall Putty, as well as for GAIL CSR, JK Super Cement, and JK Primaxx. He has also worked on campaigns for Apple Computers, Sony TV, Maruti, Mayur Suitings, and Baba Zarda, among others.
In in new role, he is expected to lead the agency’s creative practice, focusing on storytelling, integrated brand campaigns, and content strategies.
Commenting on the appointment, Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, said, “As brands increasingly seek differentiated storytelling, creativity remains at the core of impactful communication. Mayank ji’s extensive experience and multidisciplinary approach will strengthen our ability to deliver end-to-end integrated campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences. His appointment marks a milestone in PRP’s journey to build a world-class creative hub.”
Gaur said, “I am delighted to join PR Professionals, an agency that is redefining integrated communications in India. The synergy between creativity, digital, and public relations at PRP offers a unique opportunity to push boundaries and craft stories that inspire, influence, and deliver measurable impact. I look forward to collaborating with this dynamic team to build transformative campaigns.”