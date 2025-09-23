PR Professionals secures PR Mandate for AVIS India

PR Professionals (PRP), an integrated communications firm and the flagship of PRP Group, has secured the public relations mandate for AVIS India.
AVIS, positioned as a global mobility brand, provides services ranging from short-term rentals to long-term leasing and fleet management for both corporate and individual customers. The company, which first launched in India to cater to Oberoi hotel guests in 12 cities, has since expanded its operations to cover a broader spectrum of mobility solutions.
As part of the mandate, PRP will handle AVIS India’s communication strategy, which includes media relations, brand positioning, and stakeholder engagement. The focus will be on strengthening the company’s visibility in the mobility sector and communicating its range of services to target audiences.
Neha Mittal, Head – Marketing, AVIS India, said “At AVIS India, we have always been committed to delivering global standards of service while catering to the unique needs of Indian customers. Our partnership with PR Professionals will help us communicate this vision more effectively, highlight our expanding portfolio, and foster stronger connections with our stakeholders. We are confident that PRP’s expertise will further reinforce our leadership in the mobility space.”
Speaking of the association, Dr. Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals, said: “AVIS India is unlike any other mobility brand in the country. Its ability to blend international standards with local expertise, its diversified offerings across rentals, leasing, and fleet management, and its strong emphasis on technology and safety—including initiatives like the Lady Traveler helpline—set it apart. Backed by its strategic partnership with The Oberoi Group, AVIS embodies trust and innovation. We are honored to be chosen as their PR partners and look forward to amplifying this distinctive story across platforms.”