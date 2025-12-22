PR Professionals bags PR mandate for Bihar State Power Holding Company

PR Professionals (PRP) has been appointed as the public relations partner for Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL).
Under the mandate, the agency will handle strategic communications, media relations and outreach for BSPHCL and its subsidiary companies. The work will focus on communicating developments, reforms and public-facing initiatives in Bihar’s power sector.
The agency has previously worked with several organisations in the power and energy sector, including the Ministry of Power, Power Finance Corporation, Power Trading Corporation, NHPC, REC and state power utilities, among others.
Commenting on the mandate, Dr. Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, founder and managing director of PR Professionals, said, “The energy sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and public institutions play a pivotal role in ensuring reliable, accessible, and future-ready power for citizens. We are honoured to partner with Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited and support its communication efforts as it continues to strengthen power infrastructure and service delivery across the state. This mandate, along with recent additions like Goldi Solar and Premier Energies, reflects the trust placed in PRP’s sectoral understanding and execution capabilities.”
Speaking about securing the mandate, Sunil Pandey, Head- Bihar, PR Professionals, said, “Bihar has been an important market for PR Professionals for several years. Our experience of working closely with government departments and public institutions in the state has given us a strong understanding of the local media and administrative nuances. The BSPHCL mandate is a natural progression of the work we have been doing in Bihar for several years.”