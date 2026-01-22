PR Professionals wins PR mandate for SVC Bank

PR Professionals (PRP) has been appointed as the public relations agency for SVC Bank. The mandate covers communications for the cooperative bank, which is headquartered in Mumbai.
This strategic partnership aims to amplify the Bank’s brand narrative, strengthen stakeholder communication, and further elevate its position as a customer-centric brand in the banking and financial services sector.
Commenting on securing the partnership, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, said, “We are delighted to partner with SVC Bank, an institution with over a century of excellence in cooperative banking. In an era of rapid digital transformation and evolving customer expectations, SVC Bank stands out for its unique blend of tradition and innovation. We look forward to crafting impactful communication strategies that highlight the Bank’s customer-first approach, technological advancements, and its significant contribution to India’s financial ecosystem.”