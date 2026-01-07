PR Professionals names Rohit Sharma as VP - Client Relations and Content

PR Professionals has appointed Rohit Sharma as Vice President for Client Relations and Content.
Sharma has more than two decades of experience across public relations, corporate communications, content management, reputation and brand management, corporate social responsibility, sales and marketing, and media and stakeholder relations. He has previously held senior roles at organisations including Bharti Realty (now Bharti Real Estate), Uflex, Thermax, Sharaf Trading LLC in Dubai, the Global March Against Child Labour, and Viviid Emissions Reductions Universal.
In his new role, Sharma will head the client relations and content verticals, working with clients across sectors such as infrastructure, education, climate action, governance and consumer services.
Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, said, "As we grow from strength to strength, catering to diverse sectors, we remain committed to delighting our clients with bespoke communication solutions. Rohit’s cross-sectoral experience and proven expertise in designing and implementing holistic communication strategies will be instrumental in PRP’s pursuit of operational excellence, ensuring our clients’ interests are always at the forefront."
Speaking on his appointment, Rohit Sharma said, "I strongly believe that every product, service, thought, idea, or proposition has a unique story. How effectively and impeccably that story is communicated to relevant stakeholders is the skill I have honed over two decades across sectors such as Engineering, Retail, Real Estate, Climate Action, Sustainable Development, Ethical Value Chains, Human Rights, Education, Packaging, and Environmental Commodity Management. Upholding the ethos of PR Professionals, I am committed to elevating the 'wow' factor for our esteemed clients through impactful and strategic communication."