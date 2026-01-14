PRable Global appoints Shivani Sharma as AVP for PR and Digital Marketing

PRable Global has appointed Shivani Sharma as Associate Vice President for Public Relations and Digital Marketing. The move adds to the agency’s senior leadership as it expands its integrated communications and public affairs work.
In her new role, Sharma will provide strategic counsel to clients, lead integrated communication planning, oversee key mandates and mentor teams across sectors. She will work with both domestic and international clients.
Commenting on the appointment, Aman Singh Madaan, Founder & CEO of PRable Global, said, “Shivani’s background in policy-led communications, advocacy, and reputation management makes her a valuable addition to PRable Global. Her calm, consultative approach and collaborative style will be important as we continue supporting our partners in India and globally.”
Speaking about her new role, Shivani Sharma, Associate Vice President - Public Relations and Digital Marketing, PRable Global, said, “I am thrilled to join PRable Global and look forward to delivering real impact for clients while building future-ready campaigns. The firm’s focus on integrated communications and its deep understanding of policy and stakeholder ecosystems strongly resonate with my professional journey. Together with the team, I look forward to helping brands tell their stories with confidence.”
Sharma has more than a decade of experience in brand communication, government affairs, stakeholder engagement and crisis management. Her sector experience includes healthcare, education, skilling and digital innovation.
She has worked with organisations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, the National Skill Development Corporation under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Fortis Healthcare. She has also been involved in communication and advocacy projects with organisations including The Lancet and the DISHA Foundation.