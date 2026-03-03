Practo appoints Cijo George as Vice President - AI

Digital healthcare company Practo has appointedCijo George as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence.
In his new role, George will work with product, engineering and clinical teams and will report to co-founder and CEO Shashank ND.
Announcing the appointment, the company said, “We’re delighted to welcome Cijo George as Vice President - AI at Practo. AI is reshaping technology, but in healthcare, it has to do more than impress. It has to improve outcomes and equip doctors with sharper insights, greater precision, and real efficiency. The opportunity is massive and so is the responsibility. We’re committed to building AI that delivers measurable impact at scale.”
Speaking on his new role, Cijo George, in a LinkedIn post, wrote that he was drawn to the role because of the potential to apply AI in ways that improve patient outcomes.
“Grateful for the warm welcome at Practo! AI is everywhere today, but applying it meaningfully in healthcare carries a very different responsibility. The opportunity to build human-centric AI that can really improve health outcomes is what drew me here,” he said.
He added, “It’s been energising to spend time with Shashank ND, Abhinav Lal, Siddhartha Nihalani, and the broader leadership team. There’s clarity of purpose, strong execution energy, and a real commitment to impact.”
Before joining Practo, George spent more than four years at Observe.AI. Reflecting on his tenure there, he said, “A massive thank you to Jithendra Vepa, Swapnil Jain, my team and everyone I worked with at Observe.AI for the immense opportunities and growth. It’s been an incredible ride building with you all. I'm taking away learnings that will last a lifetime.”