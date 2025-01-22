Advertisment
Pragya Bijalwann joins Voltas as its Head of Marketing

Pragya Bijalwann, with over ten years of marketing expertise, joins Voltas as Head of Marketing. She has previously led roles at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Castrol India, and more.

Social Samosa
Pragya Bijalwann

Voltas has appointed Pragya Bijalwann as its Head of Marketing. Bijalwann announced her new role via LinkedIn.

Bijalwann brings over a decade of expertise in marketing, and prior to this role, she served as the Chief Marketing officer at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals where she led the marketing, advertising and overall communication initiatives of the company. Prior to this role, she had also worked with Castrol India where she led product innovations, brand campaigns and technology based innovative solutions. Throughout her career, Bijalwann has worked with organisations such as AkzoNobel India and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Bijalwann brings with her strong knowledge on consumer insights, brand management, influencer advocacy, innovation and digital marketing.
