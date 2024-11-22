Prasar Bharati unveils its new OTT platform, 'Waves'

Prasar Bharati, India’s national public broadcaster, has entered the digital streaming space with the launch of its over-the-top (OTT) platform, Waves. The platform, introduced on World Television Day, aims to provide entertainment with an "Indian DNA," as per sources.
The platform, branded under the tagline Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar, offers a range of multilingual content to appeal to diverse audiences. It includes over 65 live channels, movies, interactive games, live events, and online shopping. The platform is designed to be accessible to viewers in rural areas through the BharatNet infrastructure and is available in 12 languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Marathi, and Assamese.
The platform is free to download and view, though some premium content requires payment. It offers features like Ultra HD (1080P) streaming, offline downloads, radio access, background play, and simultaneous streaming on up to four devices.
Subscription Plans
The platform provides three subscription tiers:
-
Platinum Plan (₹999/year)
- Includes all content, Ultra HD streaming, offline downloads, and access on up to four devices.
-
Diamond Plan (₹350/year, ₹85 for three months, or ₹30/month)
- Features HD (720P) streaming, live TV, movies, and two-device access.
-
Gold Plan (₹350/year, ₹85 for three months, or ₹30/month)
- Single-device access with SD (480P) streaming, live TV, and radio.
The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Subscription payments can be made through the official website, as in-app purchases are not yet supported.
With its comprehensive content and features, the platform seeks to establish a presence in the competitive digital entertainment market, targeting a wide audience across India.