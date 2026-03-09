Prashant Kohli joins Agilitas as Brand Director

Prashant Kohli has joined Agilitas as Brand Director, according to a LinkedIn post by Kohli.
Announcing the move, Kohli wrote, “Next Play - Agilitas! After 15 years of coaching brands from the sidelines, it’s time to step onto the court and play my heart out. Time to make Lotto a sports-inspired cultural icon.”
Before joining Agilitas, Kohli served as National Head of Digital Excellence (Creative, Tech, Content) at Leo Burnett India. He also worked as Senior Director of Marketing at Newton School.
Earlier in his career, Kohli held leadership roles at Wiggles.in, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Brand Strategy.
He has also worked at The Glitch in several senior strategy and creative roles, and served as Indian Strategy Lead for Apple at TBWA\Media Arts Lab.
Kohli has worked on brand strategy, creative direction, digital campaigns and marketing initiatives across multiple sectors during his career.