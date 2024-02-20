Wiggles’ Prashant Kohli joins Newton School as Senior Director - Marketing

Prashant Kohli has joined the tech education company, Newton School as the Senior Director of Marketing as per his announcement made on LinkedIn.
Kohli previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer at the pet care brand, Wiggles. He joined the brand in April 2022 as the VP - Brand Strategy before being elevated to CMO.
An Engineer turned Marketeer, Kohli has enjoyed a wide diversity of roles across Brand Strategy & Management, Go To Market Strategies, New Product Development, D2C & E-commerce, Digital & Social Strategy, and Customer Experience.
He began his career in 2010 as a Digital Planner & Strategist at The Glitch where he later rejoined in multiple leadership roles including Creative Director, Senior Director and Vice President, Strategy.
Kohli has also worked with companies and agencies like blink | ThinkBlink, Eccentric Engine and TBWA\Media Arts Lab.
His experience spans categories like FMCG, Alcobev, Consumer Internet, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Startups, Travel & Lifestyle, Hospitality, Petcare, Homecare, Edtech and Fintech.