Prashant Malkani joins VISA as Director & Head of Client Marketing, INSA

VISA has appointed Prashant Malkani as Director and Head of Client Marketing, INSA.
In this new role, Prashant is expected to lead strategic marketing initiatives across India and South Asia, focusing on client-centric marketing programs, digital growth, and innovative marketing solutions.
Malkani, with more than a decade of experience in marketing, is expected to bring a background in digital marketing, media amplification, marketing strategy, and martech. His experience also spans multiple financial organisations.
His most recent role was at Mastercard as Managing Consultant - Marketing Strategist, and earlier held senior roles at DBS Bank, where he worked on digital marketing, MarTech, and data analytics initiatives.
Prior to that, he managed digital marketing leadership positions at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. and Indiabulls, where he was instrumental in driving digitisation, online growth, and brand visibility.
Since 2020, he has also been the Creator and Host of Transformarketing, a platform exploring marketing transformation.