Prashant Verma joins CoinDCX as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer

Crypto exchange CoinDCX announced the appointment of Prashant Verma as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer (CGMO) of the DCX Group. Verma will help in driving user growth, revenue, and marketing initiatives, as well as strengthening the brand across India, also overseeing teams across brand, digital, growth, categories, insights, and customer lifecycle management.
Additionally, Verma will be responsible for marketing strategies for BitOasis, a DCX Group company in the Middle East. He will also focus on geographical expansion and new market launches.
Minal Thukral, who has been managing the brand’s Growth mandate for over five years, will now take the responsibility of driving the Growth of DeFi initiatives and be part of the core leadership team at Okto.
Mridul Gupta, Founding Partner of CoinDCX, commented on the appointment, “At this critical juncture, as CoinDCX accelerates its mission to onboard 50 million people into the crypto space by 2025, Prashant’s extensive experience as a full-funnel marketer and business leader in the consumer tech sector will be invaluable. He has a proven track record of building marquee consumer tech unicorns in India, and we are excited to have him lead our growth and marketing efforts.”
Prashant Verma's experience includes serving as the Head of Growth & Marketing at Blinkit and the Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer at Licious. He has also held roles as Senior Director, Brand Strategy (South Asia region) at MullenLowe Lintas Group, and Brand Strategy Manager at Leo Burnett. Additionally, Verma has experience as a Manager in Corporate & Investment Banking at ICICI Bank and has worked in Sales and Distribution at Colgate-Palmolive, as well as in Presales Solutions at Avaya.
Prashant Verma, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, CoinDCX, "I am thrilled to join CoinDCX at such a pivotal moment in the crypto industry. With immense growth potential in both the Indian market and beyond, I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive user engagement, expand our geographical presence, and strengthen the CoinDCX brand. There is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to our mission of making Web3 and crypto mainstream, and I’m eager to lead the charge in realizing that vision."