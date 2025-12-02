Prasoon Joshi, Aditya Kanthy to head Omnicom’s reorganised India charter

Omnicom Advertising has announced a major restructuring of its India operations, appointing senior industry leaders Prasoon Joshi and Aditya Kanthy to head a newly defined national charter. The move forms part of a wider regional shift to streamline the company’s creative networks while aligning them with India’s scale and legacy agency ecosystem.
According to several media reports, Joshi has been elevated to Chairman of Omnicom Advertising India, while Kanthy has been named President and Managing Director. Both will report to Sean Donovan, President of Omnicom Advertising Asia. They will be joined by S. Subramanyeswar, known as Subbu, who will serve as Chief Strategy Officer for India and Chief Knowledge Officer for Asia.
The restructuring will see Omnicom operate three global agency networks in India—TBWA\Lintas, BBDO Group and McCann, each paired with long-standing local entities Lintas, Ulka and Mudra. The company’s creative and experience innovation capabilities will be represented through Kinnect and 22feet Tribal.
The memo outlines several leadership changes across the group. At McCann, Dheeraj Sinha and Rahul Mathew will take charge. BBDO India will continue under the leadership of Josy Paul, with further appointments expected. Govind Pandey and Prateek Bhardwaj will lead the merged TBWA\Lintas entity. Kinnect and 22feet Tribal will be overseen by Chandni Shah as CEO, while Rohan Mehta will guide digital integration and capability development across the wider network.
All agency brand CEOs will report to Kanthy, supported by Joshi in his role as chairman.
The revised operating model takes effect on 1 January 2026. Omnicom has indicated that further operational details will be communicated to employees in the coming weeks as implementation plans are finalised.