Prasoon Pandey, Prerna Mehrotra & Kalpesh Patankar among the Jury Presidents at Cannes Lions 2024

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has unveiled the identities of the global experts set to guide the 2024 Juries. Assembled in Cannes this June, these Jury Presidents will play a crucial role in establishing standards of excellence for the most outstanding creative and impactful work worldwide.
Prasoon Pandey, the head of Corcoise Films and a previous Lion of St. Mark honoree, has been appointed as the President of the Film Craft Lions after his notable contributions. Leo Burnett Dubai's Chief Creative Officer, Kalpesh Patankar has been named as the Craft Lions President.
Prerna Mehrotra, Chief Client Officer and CEO Media, APAC, dentsu has assumed the position of President for Media Lions. Additionally, Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann & McCann Worldgroup has taken on the role of President for Creative Effectiveness Lions.
In a noteworthy return, Cindy Gallop, having previously led its inaugural Jury, is back as the Jury President for Glass: The Lion for Change in its 10th edition.
Notably, Tor Myhren will assume the position of Film Lions Jury President, marking Apple's inaugural representation in this role. Anselmo Ramos from GUT, following a string of historic victories in 2023, is confirmed as the President for Brand Experience & Activation Lions. Debbi Vandeven has been designated as the Jury President for the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, representing VML.