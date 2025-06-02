Pratik Mazumder bids farewell to Mahindra Holidays

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has confirmed the resignation of Chief Marketing Officer Pratik Mazumder, marking the end of his tenure as a senior management executive on May 31, 2025.
With over 25 years of experience spanning technology, communications, and entertainment sectors, Mazumder is regarded as a veteran of marketing and digital media in India. Over the years, he has held leadership roles at organisations including Times Internet, Bharti Airtel, Yatra Online, and OgilvyOne Worldwide.
Known for his work in digital innovation and brand storytelling, Mazumder has been the recipient of two Cannes Lions awards. He was also involved in the launch and development of the music streaming platform Gaana, and later founded Trojan Horse Media, a digital content and narrative company, where he also served as CEO.
The announcement comes at a time of growth for Mahindra Holidays. In FY25, the company added 520 keys to its resort portfolio, the highest annual expansion to date.